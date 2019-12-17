Play

Miley agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with Cincinnati on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miley is the latest addition to a Cincinnati rotation that has significantly improved this offseason. He could find himself in the No. 4 spot in the rotation with Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer and Sonny Gray (elbow) likely filling the first three slots. Miley enjoyed a 14-6 record in 2019 with the Astros, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 140:61 K:BB over 167.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories