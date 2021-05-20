Miley (4-4) tweaked his foot and exited Wednesday's start against the Giants after 4.2 innings, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He took the loss after allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts and zero walks.

Manager Dave Bell indicated the left-hander could have remained in the contest, but the skipper "didn't want to take any chances" and called upon the bullpen. According to Goldsmith, Miley had an MRI and X-rays come back clean, so it's possible he doesn't miss a turn through the rotation.