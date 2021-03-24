Miley threw 65 pitches and four simulated innings in a live batting practice session to stay on schedule for his turn in the rotation Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Miley is locked into a Reds rotation slot to begin the season, so long as he stays healthy - he had a scare with a hamstring cramp earlier in March and missed time with multiple injuries last season. The Reds don't plan on going with a four-man rotation in April even though they have four off-days early on, so Miley should get his regular turn this month.