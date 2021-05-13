Miley's next start has been pushed back one day, switching spots with Luis Castillo, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Miley will pitch on Friday, with Castillo getting pushed up to Thursday.

Miley threw 114 pitches in Friday's no-hitter against Cleveland. "I think it accomplishes a couple of different things," Reds manager David Bell said on Wednesday. "Wade, there's somewhat not only physical effort that went into his no-hitter the other day, but just the emotional, the mental grind of [114] pitches, complete game and then everything surrounding it."