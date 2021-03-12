Miley isn't concerned about the hamstring issue that caused him to be pulled Thursday against the White Sox, calling his removal purely precautionary, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Miley had already gotten in his intended number of pitchers, so he doesn't think the injury will affect his spring buildup in any meaningful way. Players are typically on the optimistic side regarding their own health, but if Miley is able to take his next turn on the mound then there likely won't be any reason to fear for his readiness for Opening Day.