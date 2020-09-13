Miley (shoulder) has no specific return date after feeling soreness Thursday following a side throwing session, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Time is starting to run out on the season, but to that point, manager David Bell still expects Miley to pitch again this year. "Just some continued muscle soreness," Bell said. "Nothing overly concerning or anything that's going to knock him out for the year or anything like that. But we did need to back him off on his throwing, and really no timetable to get him back into the game, unfortunately."