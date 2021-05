Miley (foot) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Phillies.

Miley suffered a sprained left foot in mid-May, but he'll return to the mound after a brief stay on the injured list. The southpaw has posted a 3.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 43.2 innings across eight starts to begin the year. Left-hander Cionel Perez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.