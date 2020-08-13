Miley allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out two batters.

As Mark Sheldon of MLB.com noted, Miley looked like he may have hurt himself overing first base on a groundout in the second inning. The lefty stayed in the game initially, but walked the next batter and was then lifted at 44 pitches. Miley was just making his return from a groin injury. Tyler Mahle endured some struggles of his own in relief of Miley on Wednesday, but Mahle pitched well as a starter during Miley's absence and it would be an easy switch for the Reds to make in their rotation, whether it be for performance or health reasons.