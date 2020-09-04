site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Wade Miley: Pitches simulated game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Miley (shoulder) pitched a simulated game at the Reds' alternate training facility at Prasco, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Manager David Bell suggested that Miley could rejoin the Reds on their current road trip, but didn't specify exactly when. That could become pertinent with Sonny Gray's next start getting pushed back.
