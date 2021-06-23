Miley allowed two runs on five hits and zero walks across seven innings during Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Twins. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander was in line for the victory with the Reds leading 7-2 after the top of the eighth inning, but he was forced to settle for a no-decision after the Twins erupted for five runs in the bottom of the frame. Miley has given up only seven earned runs in five starts (32 innings) since his stint on the injured list in late May with a foot sprain. Overall he has a 2.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB across 75.2 innings this season.