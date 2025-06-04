The Reds re-signed Miley to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Miley opted out of his minor-league contract over the weekend, but he's returned to replace the injured Hunter Greene (groin) on the Reds' active roster and should slide into Greene's vacated rotation spot. The veteran left-hander missed most of 2024 following a hybrid UCL repair surgery and recently posted a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings at Triple-A Louisville. Per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News, Miley will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday, but if he's not needed, he will make his first start for the Reds on Monday in Cleveland.