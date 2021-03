Miley (hamstring) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday and will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Miley left his previous start with a left hamstring injury, but he said he wasn't concerned and that his removal was purely precautionary. That optimism seems accurate, as he'll remain on schedule Tuesday and should be set to take his place near the back of the Opening Day rotation.