Miley (groin) will return from the injured list Wednesday to start against the Royals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf with the groin injury after surrendering six runs (five earned) over 1.2 innings July 27 against the Cubs in his first start of the year. Miley had a 3.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 140:61 K:BB over 167.1 innings last season with the Astros.