Miley (foot) will return from the injured list to start Monday against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Previous reports indicated Miley was on track to start Sunday against the Cubs, but he'll need one additional day before he's ready to go. The veteran lefty has had a very unusual May, throwing a no-hitter in his first start of the month before allowing eight runs in his next outing and then leaving early with a sprained foot in his third appearance. The sprain isn't a major issue, however, as he'll be back in game action within two weeks of suffering the injury.