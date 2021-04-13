Miley (2-0) continued his dominant form in Monday's 3-0 win over the Giants, as he didn't allow a run through five innings and struck out three while only allowing two hits and a walk.

Miley has yet to top 80 pitches in either of his first two starts of the season, as manager David Bell seems to be taking a cautious approach with the 34-year-old after he's been limited to just six starts over the last two years due to various injuries. Miley has been smooth through his first two starts, as he's allowed no runs on just four hits while sporting a 9:2 K:BB across 11 innings. He typically doesn't rely on many strikeouts to get through his outings and had found success in the past with inducing soft contact. He's next scheduled to go head-to-head with one of the game's best in Shane Bieber on Sunday and will need to be in top form once again if he wants to pick up another win.