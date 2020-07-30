Miley will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Miley struggled in his season debut against the Cubs on Monday, and his injury designation could help provide an explanation for his lack of results. He'll officially be placed on the injured list Friday, which means that he'll miss his scheduled start for the weekend. As a result, Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder) will start Saturday's contest with Tyler Mahle taking the mound Sunday. The severity of Miley's injury is unclear, but the southpaw may not have a spot in the rotation once he returns with DeSclafani set to return.