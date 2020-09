Miley (shoulder) was sorer than anticipated following Wednesday's side session and isn't expected to return over the weekend, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Initial reports from Miley's throwing session were positive, but he's facing a delay in his return after feeling some soreness Thursday. Manager David Bell said that he doesn't expect him back over the weekend following his step back in his recovery. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established.