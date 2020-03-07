Miley's spring training struggles continued Friday against the A's, as he gave up four runs over 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and four walks, with the big blow coming on a two-run homer by Matt Olson. So far this spring Miley has a 17.18 ERA.

The usual caveat about spring training stats applies, as does the suggestion that the ball was flying out on Friday. Still, Miley finished 2019 poorly with the Astros, so one would like to see some positive performances from him before drafting him this spring.