Miley (8-4) allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings, as he notched his eighth win of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Mets.

Miley tied his season-high in strikeouts Tuesday night, as the left-hander settled in nicely after giving up a solo home run to Pete Alonso in the first inning. The 11-year veteran remains about as durable an arm as one can find in 2021, as this latest success marked his 11th trip to the sixth inning or later. He'll carry a sterling 2.72 ERA into his next start, which will likely come Monday against the Cubs.