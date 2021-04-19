Miley fell to 2-1 after he surrendered four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

According to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Miley was ejected after complaining from the dugout about a strike call on teammate Jesse Winker, but the southpaw's day was already done at that point. After shutting out the opposition over his first 11 innings of the season, Miley's scoreless streak was snapped when Jose Ramirez took him deep for a two-out, solo home run in the top of the first inning. Miley would later serve up another three-run bomb in the fourth inning, which was all the offensive support Cleveland ace Shane Bieber would need to lead his side to the victory column.