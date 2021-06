Miley allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Thursday.

The two runs against the southpaw came on solo home runs by Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado. In 10 of his 12 starts this year, Miley has limited the opposition to two or fewer earned runs. He's posted a strong 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 68.2 innings. The southpaw lines up for a decent matchup next week on the road in Minnesota.