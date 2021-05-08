Miley (4-2) pitched a no-hitter versus Cleveland on Friday. He walked one and struck out eight in the win.

Miley's bid for a perfect game ended in the sixth inning when Cleveland's Amed Rosario reached on an error. Two batters later, Miley walked Cesar Hernandez, but he rebounded well over the final three frames. The 34-year-old southpaw needed 114 pitches (72 strikes) to complete the historic feat. He's been effective this year with a 2.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 36 innings. Miley is projected to face the Pirates in a favorable matchup next week.