Miley didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cardinals despite tossing five scoreless innings, in which he allowed four hits and two walks while fanning eight.

This was Miley's first no-decision of the campaign, but the left-hander has been tossing the ball well of late -- he has given up one or fewer runs in four of his last five starts (27.2 innings). His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Rockies.