Miley threw 65 pitches and four simulated innings in a live batting practice session Tuesday to stay on schedule for his turn in the rotation, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Miley is locked into a rotation slot to begin the season, at least as long as he stays healthy -- he had a scare with a hamstring cramp earlier in March and missed time with multiple injuries last season. The Reds don't plan on going with a four-man rotation in April even though they have four off days early on, so Miley should take his regular turns once the season gets going.