Miley (2-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to take the loss Saturday against St. Louis.

Miley got off to a shaky start, as he allowed three singles and one earned run in the first inning. However, he rebounded to turn in another strong outing by letting only three more hitters reach base across his next five frames of work. Despite punching out only 16 batters across 22 innings, Miley has maintained a strong 2.45 ERA to this point in the season. He's projected to draw his next start Friday against the Cubs.