Miley (0-3) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Miley gave up a two-run single to Tommy Edman in the third inning and a solo shot to Harrison Bader in the fifth to account for the offense against him. Saturday was the first time this season that Miley has pitched past the second inning. He's got a 9.72 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings. The 33-year-old lefty will continue searching for his first win when he faces the Cubs on Friday.