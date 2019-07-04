Peralta (hip) had a successful bullpen session prior to Thursday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Peralta landed on the 10-day injured list June 15 with a right hip flexor strain and has now thrown two bullpen sessions this week. The 27-year-old will likely require a rehab stint before returning to the majors, but he could still rejoin the Reds shortly after the All-Star break.