Reds' Wandy Peralta: Demoted to minors
Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Peralta has been unable to replicate his 2017 form (3.64 ERA across 64.2 frames), scuffling to an unsightly 6.14 ERA across 29.1 innings this season. His struggles culminated in blowup against the Tigers on Tuesday in which he allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out. The lefty will now try to sort things out in the minors before returning to the big-league bullpen sometime later in the summer. Kyle Crockett was promoted from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding roster move.
