Peralta allowed three runs on a hit and two walks while retiring two batters in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Perversely, he also managed to pick up his second hold of the season - only because he exited the game with two runners on and the Reds still leading, only to see his inherited runners score. His ERA climbed to 4.40 with the outing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories