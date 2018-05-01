Reds' Wandy Peralta: Gets hold and loss in same outing
Peralta allowed three runs on a hit and two walks while retiring two batters in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Perversely, he also managed to pick up his second hold of the season - only because he exited the game with two runners on and the Reds still leading, only to see his inherited runners score. His ERA climbed to 4.40 with the outing.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...