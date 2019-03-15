Peralta threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring training game against the Dodgers, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.

In four big league outings this spring, Peralta hasn't allowed a run over four innings, striking out three while giving up three hits and a walk. He's a likely bet to make the Reds' Opening Day roster in the bullpen as one of their top two lefties.

