Peralta gave up a home run to the Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez in Tuesday's loss and allowed three runs overall, raising his ERA to 4.94 in the process.

While this was the first homer allowed by Peralta in 2018, he has given up 27 hits and 23 walks in 27.1 innings so far. The fact that this was his first homer allowed is the only thing keeping his ERA from stratospheric levels. Though he has five holds on the season, he's been used less frequently in high-leverage situations lately.