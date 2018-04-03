Peralta snagged his first hold of the year in Monday's win over the Cubs, but needed some help from closer Raisel Iglesias to get out of the eighth inning.

Peralta struck out the first two batters he faced, but then allowed a walk to Ben Zobrist and a single to Ian Happ before getting lifted for Iglesias. He has already pitched in three of the Reds' first four games, which is a concern given how his performance declined after heavy early use last year.