Peralta struck out the side in his one inning pitched Tuesday night against the Cubs.

With the outing Peralta's ERA dropped to 3.14 and his WHIP went down to 1.12, and he has a 13:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings. He's usually pitching when the Reds are trailing, as he did Tuesday, so he has no saves and only one hold.

