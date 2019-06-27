Reds' Wandy Peralta: Successful bullpen session
Peralta (hip) had a good bullpen session Tuesday and is slated to pitch another on Friday, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. "It went well," manager David Bell said prior to Wednesday's game. "Another one tentatively scheduled for Friday, but everything went well."
Peralta is already eligible to return from the IL, but his timetable won't be determined until after Friday's session.
