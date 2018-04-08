Peralta threw two perfect innings Saturday against the Pirates and picked up the win when the Reds rallied in the eighth inning.

Peralta has thrown four scoreless innings to start the season, including the two Saturday that included three strikeouts. He got off to a great start last year, but wilted a bit over the second half due to overuse. On its surface, the Reds' rotation looks a little better this season, so perhaps their key relievers won't be as taxed.