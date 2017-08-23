Reds' Wandy Peralta: Takes loss after being crushed by Cubs
Peralta (3-4) gave up three runs on four hits while recording just two outs against the Cubs on Tuesday, sticking him in the loss column.
He's been one of the bright spots in Cincy's bullpen this year, but Peralta has had his stats damaged by a few blowups like this one. The 26-year-old lefty can't be expected to provide much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues that count holds.
