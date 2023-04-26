Myers (neck) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Myers exited the lineup for just the second time all season in Tuesday's 7-6 win while he dealt with neck spasms, but a day off was apparently all the 32-year-old needed to overcome the issue. He'll step in at first base, where he's projected to see most of his playing time for the foreseeable future with Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps) facing an uncertain timeline to return from the injured list and with the Reds having recently dropped Jason Vosler from the 40-man roster.