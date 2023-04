Myers went 4-for-5 with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in Saturday's 13-0 victory over Philadelphia.

Myers' first two home runs of the season were instrumental in this blowout victory. The veteran outfielder has been on a tear, recording seven hits over the last three games. However, the North Carolina native will need to prove that this performance wasn't a mirage. Before this game, he only had one extra-base hit the entire season.