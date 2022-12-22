Myers agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
San Diego declined Myers $20 million club option for 2023 at the end of the season, and he'll continue his career in Cincinnati. The 32-year-old was limited to 77 games last season due to a knee injury and had a .261/.315/.398 slash line. He split most of his playing time between right field and first base last year, but he'll likely work mostly in the outfield for the Reds with Joey Votto at first base.