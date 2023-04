Myers has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers with an illness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Myers was originally set to return to the lineup after missing Tuesday's 7-6 win with neck spasms, but he'll remain out for a second straight game due to a new issue. Spencer Steer will draw the start at first base while Nick Senzel takes over at the hot corner and bats eighth in the series finale with Texas.