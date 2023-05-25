site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-wil-myers-sitting-out-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Wil Myers: Sitting out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Myers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
It's the second game in a row that Myers will begin on the bench. He has a dreadful .372 OPS across his last 23 contests. Stuart Fairchild will be in right field Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read