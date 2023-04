Myers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Phillies.

Not much went right for Cincinnati in this one, but Myers did manage to steal his first bag of the season. The veteran outfielder has had a tough start to the campaign overall, slashing .213/.315/.234 through 13 games with four runs and four RBI, and he's still looking for his first homer.