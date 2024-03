Benson is starting in center field and batting second for the Reds in Thursday's opener against the Nationals.

Manager David Bell had indicated previously that Elly De La Cruz could be in the two hole at the beginning of the season, but it will be Benson there while De La Cruz is down in the six spot. Bell's lineups could be fluid, but if Benson sticks in the second spot against righties it would be a nice boost to his fantasy outlook.