Benson went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Benson produced Cincinnati's lone run, taking a Kyle Gibson four-seamer over the fence to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the eighth homer of the season for Benson, who also provides fantasy value with eight steals. He was eventually removed for a pinch hitter when a lefty reliever entered, which has been the case in his last four starts.