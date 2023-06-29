Benson went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. He also stole a base.

Benson continued Cincinnati's offensive charge in the second inning, leading off with a double to open the frame before coming around to score on an infield single from TJ Friedl in the next at-bat. The left fielder collected three hits on the day, including an RBI triple in the top of the 10th to give the Reds an 8-7 lead, while also swiping a bag. With the three-hit performance Benson is now hitting .351 in June with three homers, seven RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases.