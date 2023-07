Benson is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.

He will get a rare day off against a righty (Emmet Sheehan), which allows Spencer Steer to move to left field and for Joey Votto and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to handle the first base and designated hitter duties, respectively. Benson is hitting .241 with three home runs, two steals and 16 strikeouts (47.1 K%) in his last 10 games.