Benson started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Benson's triple drove in a run, and he then scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth of Cincinnati's walk-off win. He got the start in right field against a right-hander despite the return of Jake Fraley, who was activated off the injured list Saturday. Fraley has traditionally started against righties, and that may eventually happen. Neither Benson (.699 OPS) nor Fraley (.712) has a clear advantage based on their work with the bat. Fraley has been the slightly better fielder in terms of outs above average.