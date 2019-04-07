Puig was ejected from Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh after Chris Archer threw behind Derek Dietrich -- who hit a home run earlier in the game -- and Puig was centrally involved in the scuffle. The 28-year-old went 0-for-2 prior to exiting and was replaced in the lineup by Matt Kemp.