Reds' Yasiel Puig: Afternoon ends early
Puig was ejected from Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Benches cleared in Pittsburgh after Chris Archer threw behind Derek Dietrich -- who hit a home run earlier in the game -- and Puig was centrally involved in the scuffle. The 28-year-old went 0-for-2 prior to exiting and was replaced in the lineup by Matt Kemp.
