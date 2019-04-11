Puig has been reinstated from his two-game suspension and will start in right field and bat third in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Rather than appealing his suspension for inciting a brawl in Sunday's series finale with the Pirates, Puig chose to serve the two-game ban right away. Puig's absence opened up a pair of starts for Matt Kemp in the first two games of the series with the Marlins, but there will be room for both players in the outfield Thursday with Scott Schebler receiving a maintenance day for the matinee game.