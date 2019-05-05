Puig went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 9-2 victory against the Giants on Saturday.

The 28-year-old broke out of a 1-for-19 stretch Friday night with two hits, and he added three more, including a homer, Saturday. However, Puig's average is still just .207, which really indicates how rough of an April the outfielder experienced. He has five home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs as well in 116 at-bats this season.